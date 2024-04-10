Begin typing your search...

Vikravandi seat declared vacant following DMK MLA’s death

Pugazhenthi, who was with the DMK for the last five decades and held various posts in the party’s district unit, died two days ago.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2024 9:36 PM GMT
M Appavu

CHENNAI: The Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district was declared as vacant following the death of ruling DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has declared the seat as vacant.

An official notification in this regard was issued by Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu.

He lost in the 2016 Assembly polls to his AIADMK rival.

However, he wrested the seat back from AIADMK in the 2021 elections and was elected to the Assembly.

Official sources said the Election Commission would take a decision on holding a by-poll to the Vikravandi seat.

DTNEXT Bureau

