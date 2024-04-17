Sellur Raju questions PM Modi on Kamaraj rule

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA regime this decade did not deliver the rule of K Kamaraj, who is a highly revered former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a political leader.

Recalling Modi’s campaign rally in Tirunelveli on Monday when the Prime Minister spoke highly of Kamaraj’s ideals and principles, Raju on Tuesday wondered how the BJP government could deliver Kamaraj’s rule when its tenure got exhausted and still nobody would believe that this Modi led government would deliver Kamaraj’s rule out of its tenure.

Even Modi did not deliver on his promises until the fullness of the BJP regime. It’s all cheating the people, he told reporters in Madurai.

Further, taking a dig at BJP leader K Annamalai, he criticised Annamalai, calling him a ‘lamb’ that stuck well between ‘lion’ and ‘cheetah’ in Tamil Nadu.

In the highly anticipated general election, the contest is only between AIADMK and DMK, but not the BJP, which would suffer defeat from all 40 LS constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He also hinted that chances of winning for the Madurai AIADMK candidate P Saravanan, who won the confidence of people, are bright and Raama Sreenivasan, the BJP candidate would compete with NOTA for sure.

Criticising O Panneerselvam, the ousted AIADMK leader, contesting from Ramanathapuram LS constituency as independent on behalf of BJP, Jackfruit would not be truly ripe. It’s shame on OPS, the three-time Chief Minister, who joined hands with the BJP, whose state president K Annamalai spoke ill of AIADMK founder MGR and former CM J Jayalalithaa.