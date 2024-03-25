Projects: EPS dares CM for debate

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Sunday dared Chief Minister MK Stalin to have a public debate so that he can list out the development projects implemented by his government. In response to the charges of the CM that the AIADMK had done nothing to Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami told the DMK to have guts to tell a single pro-people scheme they could bring.

“You fix a place; I shall list out our achievements and you yours. You will not have anything to tell,” EPS said.

Introducing all the 40 candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance for the state and Puducherry Lok Sabha election and the Vilancode Assembly by-poll he said, despite three major political parties- AIADMK, DMK and BJP are facing the polls, the real fight is between the AIADMK and DMK.

Stating that CM Stalin has been going on a tirade against him, as he has no other achievement to highlight, EPS said, “Both the AIADMK stalwarts MGR and J Jayalalithaa had rescued TN from your family which is the greatest of all the achievements.”

Stating that Stalin could do nothing good for the past three years, EPS said the AIADMK government during his time, could bring as many as 11 medical colleges to the state and could introduce a historical move 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in medical admission for the govt school students.

Showing the copy of NEET implementation by the Medical Council of India, EPS said the NEET notification was released on December 1, 2010 during Congress rule and DMK was part of it. “Don’t fool the people of Tamil Nadu. They are intelligent enough to understand you. But our AIADMK govt’s horizontal reservation, as many as 2,160 students from govt schools are pursuing medical courses so far,” he said.

Apart from bringing 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK government could bring the metro service to the tune of Rs 62,000 crore, built new Mukkombu regulator, barrages, bridges and roads. But, the DMK government’s failure in getting water from Karnataka resulted in the withering of 3.50 lakh acres of Kuruvai this year.

“When the Karnataka Chief Minister was announcing the construction of Mekedatu dam, our Chief Minister was busy making amends with INDIA bloc. The farmers were struggling to save their dying crops. The tears of farmers will never forgive you,” EPS said.

‘DMK formed NRI wing for narcotic smuggling’

Stating that the DMK is the only party that has an NRI wing, EPS claimed that they have formed this wing for narcotic trade. The involvement of NRI wing deputy organiser in drug smuggling is an evidence to this, he said.

He also said that the continuous efforts of the late chief minister Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK government could bring AIIMS in Madurai. “But Minister Udayanidhi Stalin has been showing a single brick wherever he goes and making fun and befooling the people of Tamil Nadu. The single brick should have been shown in the Parliament and your (DMK alliance) 38 MPs should have troubled the house proceedings for the completion of the AIIMS in Madurai, but they (MPs) maintained silence on this issue in the House,” Palaniswami charged.