Most DMK leaders will be in jail or bail after polls: Nadda

MADURAI: The BJP-led NDA pays special attention to the development of Tamil Nadu with four-fold increase in fund allocation to the state, BJP national president JP Nadda said during his roadshow on Tuesday at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, from where O Panneerselvam, is contesting as an independent candidate on behalf of BJP.

Garnering support for Panneerselvam, who’s contesting on jackfruit symbol, Nadda said with the aid of the BJP government, road infrastructure developments were made on 12,000 crore kilometers in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore. Apart from road infrastructure development, housing facilities were created and digital services made available by the NDA.

“It makes me immensely happy to garner votes for a good and able leader like Panneerselvam, who would represent the voice of people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament and his services are needed in Delhi,” citing these, Nadda appealed to the people to vote for jackfruit symbol. The upcoming Lok Sabha election should not be treated as an ordinary event, but more importantly for India to achieve further sustained growth by 2047. “This major election, just days away should be aimed towards victory from over 400 constituencies. Women are spurring growth potentially more as the country becomes more developed. The economically weaker section makes their living above the poverty line,” the BJP president said.

Nadda then slammed the DMK saying that it stands for ‘Dynasty politics,’ ‘Money swindling’ and ‘Katta panchayat’. Thirteen politicians of the DMK have grown over one lakh crore in assets. Citing these, he said polling of votes on April 19 and formation of government on June 4 would take such politicians to either jail or let them on bail.