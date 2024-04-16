Madras HC dismisses petition challenging acceptance of Nainar Nagendran's election nomination

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the petition challenging the acceptance of election nomination filed by BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran by the returning officer of Thirunelveli parliamentary constituency.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a petition seeking to direct the returning officer to reconsider the nomination files by Nainar Nagendran.

However the bench refused to entertain the petition as the election is going to be held on April 19 and it would be too late to entertain the petition.

Also Read: LS polls: FIR reveals seized ₹4 crore money belongs to BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran

Since, the petitioner is not a voter from Thirunelveli constituency, the bench dismissed his petition.

Petitioner V Maharajan contended that the returning officer accepted the election nomination without considering his representation.

The petitioner submitted that he communicated to the returning officer stating that the BJP candidate is suppressed facts in the nomination papers including concealing the criminal case against him.

Also Read:Who is Nainar Nagendran, the TN BJP leader whose staff were caught with Rs 4 cr 'cash for vote' money

Further, the nomination filed by the BJP candidate is in complete and sought to reject it.



The petitioner also sought the HC to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action against the returning officer for negligently accepting the nomination, not considering his representation.