Begin typing your search...

LS polls: TN Film Exhibitors’ Association announce holiday on April 19 for theatre employees

According to report issued, it declares that in the view of LS election and as per Election Commission, all theater employees in Tamil Nadu will be given holiday on April 19.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 April 2024 9:20 AM GMT
LS polls: TN Film Exhibitors’ Association announce holiday on April 19 for theatre employees
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary election, Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors’ Association on Wednesday announced holiday for all the theatre owners and workers on April 19.

According to report issued, it declares that in the view of LS election and as per Election Commission, all theater employees in Tamil Nadu will be given holiday on April 19.

TN will go polling on April 19 for the Lok Sabha polls and results will be out on June 4.

LS pollsLok Sabha pollsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha polls 2024LS polls 2024LS electionTN Film Exhibitors’ AssociationTheatre holidayselection holiday
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X