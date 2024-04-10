Begin typing your search...
LS polls: TN Film Exhibitors’ Association announce holiday on April 19 for theatre employees
According to report issued, it declares that in the view of LS election and as per Election Commission, all theater employees in Tamil Nadu will be given holiday on April 19.
CHENNAI: Ahead the upcoming Parliamentary election, Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors’ Association on Wednesday announced holiday for all the theatre owners and workers on April 19.
TN will go polling on April 19 for the Lok Sabha polls and results will be out on June 4.
