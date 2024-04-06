LS polls: State’s desire for change will begin with LS polls: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said a political change will happen in the state. Campaigning in Coimbatore, Annamalai said the political change will begin from 19 April (the day of polling) in Tamil Nadu.

“The BJP will take efforts to resolve water crisis prevailing in Coimbatore over the last two months,” he said. Annamalai lamented that the powerloom sector has beenmhit due to an increase in power tariff from 15 to 55 per cent.

“The Central government will establish a textile park in Somanur. The subsidy for setting up solar panel schemes will be extended till 2026. The Central government gave Rs990 crore four months ago to clean up Noyyal river and Rs 1,440 crore under the smart city project. But it is not known where these funds are going. So, people have decided that only if a BJP candidate is chosen,these projects could be executed better,” he added. Harping on the issue of unemployment, Annamalai said only Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is jobless and job opportunities are better for youth under the BJP regime.