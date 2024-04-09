LS polls: Micro observers to be appointed in 769 polling stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The number of vulnerable polling stations has increased to 769 centers in Chennai district, and additional securities are deployed in the booths during the election, said district election officer and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday during the randomisation for police officers meeting held at Ripon Building.

The process for candidate setting will commence on Wednesday at 16 assembly constituencies in the city.

"Earlier, as many as 579 polling stations were identified as vulnerable booths whereas now it has revised to 611 and 23 critical stations are identified in the three constituencies. Also, additional security is required in 135 booths in the city. So, these identified polling stations require micro observers for which first phase of randomisation was conducted. At least 963 officers are appointed for the same, " said Radhakrishnan.

The official further added that a total of 4,500 senior citizens and differently abled registered for door to door ballot voting in the city on Monday.

As many as 82 people have given their votes on the first day. After the door-to-door ballot voting is completed, the field staff will hand over the votes to the respective returning officers of the three constituencies.

Also, the local body has distributed 11.59 lakh booth slips to the eligible voters and the officials are giving 3 lakh slips per day.

Meanwhile, the process for candidate symbol fixing in EVMs will commence from Wednesday it will be done in front of the political parties in 16 places in the city.

The returning officers of the three constituencies will be monitoring the same.