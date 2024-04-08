LS polls: Postal voting process to begin in Chennai today

CHENNAI: The postal voting process for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is set to start today at 10:30 a.m. and last until April 13, 2024.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a team of 67 people has been organised for this process.

The team will be reaching every house, distributing ballot papers to people aged 85 and above, and physically challenging people to explain the process.

After the detailed explanation, they will get back the registered ballots and affidavit forms.

For this process, four members will be involved in each group.

After the process, ballot boxes will be handed over to returning officers in all 3 constituencies in Chennai, said District Election Commission Officer Radhakrishanan.

For the upcoming elections in 2024, ECI has arranged ballot vote for people who are above 85 and physically challenged people to vote-from-home.

Likewise, in Chennai, there are 3 constituencies with 11,369 physically challenged people and 63,751 people who are aged above 85, for a total of 75,120 people.

The Election Commission had given Ballot Form 12D for people to fill out from March 17, onwards, to March 25.

It is to be noted that, ECI had arranged a team to go house to house and collect the filled-out forms.

After filling out the form, 4,175 people over the age of 85 and 363 physically challenged people additionally expressed interest in voting by post.

The election commission has made all the arrangements for postal votes.