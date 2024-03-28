LS polls: Left parties Nagapattinam, Dindigul candidates are poorest among crorepatis in fray for LS polls

CHENNAI: Amidst the growing tribe of crorepati candidates nominated by major political parties in the state for Lok Sabha polls, CPI's Nagapattinam candidate V Selvaraj and CPM's Dindigul candidate R Sachithanantham stand out as they are relatively poor candidates in the fray for the April 19 polls.

While many of its alliance and rival party candidates have declared assets running into crores of rupees, both Selvaraj and Sachithanantham are full-time party workers.

CPI and CPM is contesting two seats each as part of the DMK-led alliance. Nagapattinam candidate Selvaraj has declared in his affidavit that he has Rs 5000 cash and a total asset of Rs 56,994.40.

CPI has fielded its Tiruvarur district Selvaraj from its traditional stronghold of Nagapattinam Reserved Lok Sabha constituency, in the Cauvery Delta as part of the DMK-led alliance.

He owns a hut on a free house site given by the state government in 1995 whose value he declared as Rs 50,000.

As he is a full-time party worker, his wife Jeevarekha who works in Tiruvarur District Fastrack Mahila Court supports the family. As per his affidavit, his wife has a total asset of Rs one crore including land inherited by her and she has a liability of Rs 28.53 lakh.

CPM's Dindigul candidate R Sachithanantham has declared a total asset of Rs 18.69 lakh including 5.68 acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 10 lakh and has a house valued at Rs 4 lakh. As a full-time party worker, CPM pays him a monthly salary of Rs 13,250. He and his wife have a debt of Rs 7.85 lakh.

CPI's Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan who has been elected twice as Lok Sabha member and member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has declared moveable asset of Rs 79,647 and nil immovable asset. His wife who is a retired state government employee has declared a total asset of Rs 1.04 crore.

Among the Left party candidates, CPM's Madurai sitting MP Su Venkatesan who is seeking a second term is the richest with a declared asset of Rs 1.04 crore while his wife has an asset of Rs 91.16 lakh.

Venkatesan, an acclaimed writer has declared that he earns from writing, copyright for his books and MP's salary.