LS polls: I am being targeted, have no connection with cash seizure, says Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: Hours after the seizure of Rs 4 crore in Chennai, the Tirunelveli MLA and a BJP candidate for the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, Nainar Nagendran, refuted the allegations and claimed that he had no connection with the alleged cash seizure.

Accusing the DMK, Nainar said the ruling DMK government is indulging in such practices to defame his party and to tarnish his image in the fear of massive defeat in his Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

Dismissing the alleged connections with the single largest seizure of unaccounted cash after the implementation of MCC, the BJP legislative party leader said, "It is not true that I have a connection with the Rs 3.98 crore cash seizure that was seized from some people in Chennai.



I also have no connection with the person who was caught with the cash. I am being targeted, and my image is being maligned as I have an influence among the people and a winning possibility in Tirunelveli."

"As I have not done anything wrong after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, I do not worry about the complaint registered against me by the ruling DMK with the Election Commission of India," Nagendran told reporters.



Later in the day, the ECI officials seized Rs 2 lakh cash, 100 dhotis, 44 nighties, and 46 liquor bottles from the house of BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran's close aide.