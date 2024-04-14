LS polls: GCC quiz programme ahead of elections concludes on Sunday

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections a quiz competition organised by Chief Electroal Officer and the Greater Chennai Corporation concluded on Sunday in Amma Maaligai in Ripon Buildings.

The two days' quiz programme - condcuted by Goal Quiz was part of election awareness programme on the general elections.

Various events across the three parliamentary constituencies in the Chennai district are conducted by the CEO to attain 100 percent vote in the elections.

On the first day of quiz programme the event was for college students and the second day for the families.

On Sunday families across the state participated in the event and expressed their interest in being a potential voter.

A total of six families were selected to the final rounds.

Finalists who participated in the quiz on Saturday as college students also participated with their families and spoke about the interests in the topic.

A father and son duo P Karuppusamy and K Prakash were the champions of the quiz for families by winning 55 points in the final round.

The second prize was bagged by W Jeyabalan and S Sofia with their infant from Villupuram (35 points) after winning the tie-breaker against Chennai's father-son combo of B Manoj Kumar and A Babu.

Other top performers were Balaji Subramanian and Dr Ramya Ramakrishnan of Chennai (30 points) Kailash Ganesh, S. Subadhra & Shruthi K of Chennai ( 30 points) and Jayaganesh, Eswaran & Balasubramani of Villupuram (30 points)

On the first day of the event for college students, Loyola college students received the first prize.

The first prize winners received Rs 20,000, second prize and third prize winners got Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

There were also lucky draw prizes given for the audience and participants in the event.