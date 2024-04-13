LS polls: GCC conduct quiz competition for college students

CHENNAI: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, to emphasize the importance of voting the local body conducted various awareness campaigns among the public recently.

On Saturday, the quiz program was conducted for the young voters at Ripon Building where students of Loyola college bagged first prize of Rs 20,000.

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, various awareness programs are being conducted in the 3 parliamentary constituencies of Chennai district to create awareness about the need for 100 percent voting ahead of the upcoming election.

As part of the awareness campaign, quiz competition conducted for college students. The students were asked election related questions, noted an official release from Ripon Building.

A total of 300 students in 150 groups of 2 persons per group from 30 colleges in Chennai district participated in this quiz competition. From these groups, 12 groups were selected who gave the best answers to the questions asked about the election, and a puzzle competition was held among them.

The first prize was Rs.20,000 for the team from Loyola College, and second prize of Rs.10,000 for the students from Madras Medical College, and Rs 5,000 won by SSN college students.















