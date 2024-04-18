LS polls: Crowd surges at Chennai airport, ticket fare doubles as people return to hometown for voting

CHENNAI: The prices for ticket for a flight touched the roof ceiling due to the rush, witnessed at Chennai Airport ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Passenger traffic at the Chennai domestic airport has increased as many residents from Chennai and its suburbs take flights to go to their hometowns to cast their votes.

Following this, prices for flights to Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Salem have increased.

Polling for all 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 19

Due to the non-availability of seats in buses and trains and having to return home on a one-day holiday, many people leave and take flights to vote.

It is reported, the number of passengers on the flights from Chennai Airport to Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Salem are high today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Especially this evening and night flights are full.

Check ticket price details here:

A ticket to Thoothukudi that earlier Rs 3,957, now costs Rs 8,297 to Rs 12,716.

Similarly, Madurai tickets now is costing Rs 8,555 to Rs 11,531 against the previous price of Rs 3,674.

For Coimbatore, tickets were sold for around Rs 3,342 are now costing around Rs 8,616.

Tiruchy tickets also have jumped to Rs 8,507 from around Rs 2,382.

Similarly, Salem tickets now cost Rs 5,572 against the previous Rs 2,433 price mark