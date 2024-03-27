LS polls: CPM gen secy Yechury, Marxist party politburo member Prakash Karat to campaign in TN

CHENNAI: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will campaign in the state from April 11 to 13 for the DMK-led alliance candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

Yechury will be campaigning in Chennai on April 11. The next day, he will campaign for his party's candidate R Sachithanandam on April 12.

On April 13, he will be seeking support for his party's sitting Madurai MP and candidate Su Venkatesan.

The Marxist party politburo member Prakash Karat will be campaigning in Madurai and Dindigul on April 6 and 7 respectively.



On April 8, he will campaign in Tiruppur and Coimbatore constituencies.

CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan will campaign in the state from March 29 to April 13 covering Chennai, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tiruvallaur, Vellore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Hosur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Villupuram.

Senior CPM leaders TK Rangarajan and A Soundararajan, party central committee member U Vasuki and others will also campaign.











