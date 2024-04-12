LS polls: Case registered against BJP workers in Nagapattinam for bursting firecrackers during campaigning

CHENNAI: A case is been registered against three BJP party members on Friday for exploding firecrackers, resulting in the burning of nearby cottage roof of a retired government bus driver in Nagapattinam.

According to the reports, the party members bursted firecrackers for welcoming Nagapattinam BJP candidate SGM Ramesh when he arrived on the main road near Nagapattinam Municipal Office on Thursday.

When the firecracker exploded, sparks flew from it and fell on the roof of the nearby house of Pakirisamy (61), a retired government bus driver.

His cottage roof was gutted and the blaze quickly spread due to the speed of the wind.

Pakirisamy, his wife Banumathi, daughters Sripriya and Srilekha, daughter-in-law Revathi, who were in the house, left the house screaming in fear.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after an hour of fighting.

It is said that house had 2 TVs, 2 fridges, 2 cots, washing machine, 6 cupboard, 6 fans, utensils and books, all worth of Rs 10 lakh.

It is to be noted that Pakirisamy's relatives protested against those BJP members and police has registered a case against them based on the complaint given by the house owners and VAO.