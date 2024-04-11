LS polls: Chennai police books BJP workers for setting up banners for Modi Roadshow without permission

CHENNAI: The Mambalam police and Pondy Bazaar police have registered two separate cases against BJP workers for installing banners and hoardings without obtaining permission from the state election commission during the BJP leader and Prime Minister Modi's roadshow event on April 9.

Police said that cases were registered based on the complaints of a Flying Squad Team (FST).

The BJP party men had erected at least 100 banners and three cutouts during the event, police said.

Since the party did not get permission, they had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The official then lodged a complaint at both the police stations. Based on his complaints, two separate cases have been registered.

Police said they have not named anybody in the FIR and said that the cases have been registered under the relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Open Places and Public Disfigurement Act.