Begin typing your search...

LS polls: Chennai police books BJP workers for setting up banners for Modi Roadshow without permission

The BJP party men had erected at least 100 banners and three cutouts during the event, police said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 April 2024 5:12 PM GMT
LS polls: Chennai police books BJP workers for setting up banners for Modi Roadshow without permission
X

Narendra Modi during the road show (Photo: Hemanathan) 

CHENNAI: The Mambalam police and Pondy Bazaar police have registered two separate cases against BJP workers for installing banners and hoardings without obtaining permission from the state election commission during the BJP leader and Prime Minister Modi's roadshow event on April 9.

Police said that cases were registered based on the complaints of a Flying Squad Team (FST).

The BJP party men had erected at least 100 banners and three cutouts during the event, police said.

Since the party did not get permission, they had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The official then lodged a complaint at both the police stations. Based on his complaints, two separate cases have been registered.

Police said they have not named anybody in the FIR and said that the cases have been registered under the relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Open Places and Public Disfigurement Act.

Lok Sabha pollsLS pollsBJPModiRoadshowBannersFlying Squad TeamModel Code of Conduct
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X