LS Polls: Candidates of AIADMK and allies to file nomination this afternoon

CHENNAI: Candidates of the AIADMK and its alliance parties would file their nomination by this afternoon.

The AIADMK has fielded candidates in 33 constituencies, including Puducherry, while its allies - DMDK (five) and SDPI (one) and Puthiya Tamilgam (one) - would contest in seven other constituencies for the April 19 polls.

The candidates are expected to file their nomination paper after 12.30 pm.

On Sunday, AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the election campaign in Trichy and introduced the candidates in the massive public meeting.