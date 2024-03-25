LS polls: DMK, AIADMK, BJP candidates expects to file nomination today

CHENNAI: Ahead the Lok Sabha elections, candidates of major political parties including DMK, AIADMK, BJP and others are expected to file nomination on Monday as the last date for filing nomination is March 27.

More than usual, additional police force have been deployed in front of the nomination offices for security reasons, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

As the parties have been busy with alliances, seat allocation and candidate announcements throughout the past week, only a few independent candidates had filed nominations so far, the report added.

The nomination papers would be taken for scrutiny from March 28 and March 30 would be the last day for the withdrawal of the nomination.

The Election Commission has announced various restrictions on political parties and candidates during the filing of nomination papers.

Accordingly, the nominations will be accepted only on working days from March 20-27 from 11 am to 3 pm.

It is to be noted that the candidates' social media account details in self-affidavit should be submitted while filing nomination and political advertisements on social media should be published only after getting due permission.