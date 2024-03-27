LS polls: ‘1749 nominations received in 39 constituencies of TN’

CHENNAI: Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, 39 Parliamentary Constituencies (PC) have received nominations on the last day on Wednesday.



According to a press noted, total nominations received as of 27 March is 1749 and number of candidates who have filed nominations is 1403.

ALSO READ: LS polls: Know your candidate, constituency

The highest of nominations were recorded in Karur (73), Chennai North (67) and Chennai South (64). The number of candidates filed are Karur (62), Chennai North (54) and Chennai South (51).



The lowest number of nominations were received in Thanjavur (26), Chidambaram (27) and Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore (30). The number of candidates filed are Thanjavur (31), Chidambaram (22) and Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore (23,27).

It is also to be noted that for the Bye-Election in the Vilavancode assembly the total nominations received are 22 and total candidates nominated are 18.











