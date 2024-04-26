Lok Sabha polls Phase 2: PM Modi calls for record voter turnout

NEW DELHI: Polling commenced Friday in 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on people to participate in voting in large numbers and emphasised that every vote counts. The PM especially encouraged young and female voters to participate in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!" the PM said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to everyone to exercise their right to vote and participate in record numbers for a strong, secure, and prosperous nation. "Today is the voting day for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Election. I appeal to all of you, who are exercising your right to vote today, to participate in this celebration of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast votes in record numbers for a strong, secure, and prosperous nation," he said in the post on X. Shah added "Encourage your friends and family to vote to help build a stronger India."

"Choose a government that prioritises the development of the country, ensures border security, restores heritage, and makes powerful decisions in the national interest. Every vote of yours will contribute to strengthening the foundation of a developed India. Encourage your friends and relatives to vote as well," Shah added in the post.

Voting will begin at 7 am on Friday and conclude at 6 pm. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4. According to the Election Commission of India, 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Initially, 89 constituencies were scheduled to go to polls today. However, the EC later announced that the voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul would not take place during the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. Kerala has the highest number of constituencies as all 20 seats will poll today, followed by Karnataka with 14 seats. The other states that will go to poll on Friday include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Manipur.

The poll for the Jammu parliamentary seat will also be held on Friday. As many as 1202 candidates, including 1098 males and 102 females are in the fray. There are 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters among the electorates who will decide the fate of candidates. As many as 5,929 third-gender electors will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls.

The apex poll body further said that 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes. "Additionally, there are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years," it added. There are over 14.78 lakh registered 85+ years old, 42,226 voters above 100 years and 14.7 lakh PwD voters for phase two who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.

The optional home voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response, the election commission added. As per the poll body, webcasting will be done in more than 50 per cent of the polling stations along with the deployment of micro-observers in all polling stations.

Webcasting is being done in over 1 lakh polling stations. "251 observers (89 general observers, 53 police observers, 109 expenditure observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, special observers have been deployed in certain states," it said.

Around 4195 Model polling stations are being set up across the 88 PCs with local themes. More than 4100 Polling stations will be completely managed by women including security staff and at over 640 Polling stations by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Polling stations in all states and UTs except Bihar and Kerala have less than 1000 average electors per polling station.