Kamal to launch campaigning for DMK-led alliance candidates from March 29

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan will launch his campaign for DMK-led alliance Lok Sabha candidates from Erode on March 29.

An official release said that Haasan, who would start his election campaign from Erode on March 29, would canvass votes in Salem on March 30.

On April 2, he would campaign in Tiruchirappalli and the next day in Chidambaram.

He would seek support for the candidates in Sriperumbudur and Chennai on April 6 and 7.

On April 10, he would campaign in Madurai and the next day in Thoothukudi.

Haasan would campaign in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies from April 14 to 16.

MNM has joined the DMK-led alliance in the state for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls but was not allocated any seats.

However, MNM would be allotted a Rajya Sabha seat.

The actor-politician would be campaigning for the alliance candidates in the state.

Candidates of DMK-led alliances, including DMK, CPM, CPI and VCK had called on Haasan to seek his party's support and invited him to campaign for them.