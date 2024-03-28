Kalanidhi Veerasamy is richest candidate in Chennai

CHENNAI: DMK’s Chennai North candidate and sitting MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy is the richest contestant among the candidates of four major alliances and parties in three city constituencies.

According to his election affidavit, Kalanidhi, son of veteran DMK leader and former minister N Veerasamy, seeking re-election from Chennai North has declared total assets of Rs 40.4 crore His movable assets are worth Rs 20,84,79,215 while the market value of his immovable property is worth Rs 19,55,47,644. He has a net liability of Rs 26.50 crore, his affidavit said. For the April 19 Lok Sabha poll, the state will witness a four-cornered contest comprising DMK-led alliance, AIADMK alliance, BJP-led NDA and Naam Tamilar Katchi. All the candidates nominated by the four alliances or parties, except for NTK’s Chennai Central candidate Dr R Karthikeyan whose affidavit was unavailable on the election commission website, have declared total assets valued over one crore.

AIADMK’s Chennai North candidate R Manohar alias Royapuram Mano, a former Congress functionary, has declared assets worth Rs 34.81 crore. He has movable assets worth Rs 3.26 crore while his immovable assets account for Rs 31.54 crore. He has a liability of Rs 9.15 crore.

BJP’s Chennai Central candidate Vino J has declared total assets worth Rs 28.15 crore including movable assets of Rs 15.50 crore and immovable assets of Rs 12.65 crore. Tamilisai Soundarajan, who has filed her nomination for the Chennai South constituency has Rs 2.17 crore worth assets including Rs 1.57 crore movable assets. A medical doctor by profession, Tamilisai has a net liability of Rs 58.54 lakh. NTK’s Chennai Central candidate S Saranya is the’ poorest’ among the candidates. She has declared a total asset of Rs 1.23 crore.