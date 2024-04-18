Rs 4 crore seizure: MHC directs EC to take appropriate action against BJP leader Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Election Commission to take appropriate action against Nainar Nagendran.

Earlier, Rs 4 crore cash was seized by the Election Flying Squad in the Nellai Express train, which departed from Chennai Egmore on April 6.

In coach S7, officials checked the six bags carried by three passengers and found bundles of cash in the Rs 500 denomination. The bags contained Rs 3.99 crore cash.

In the investigation conducted, the accused said that the money belonged to Nellai BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran, and they carried the money to give to the voters.

However, Nainar Nagendran has denied it, stating that he had nothing to do with this money.

On April 15, the First Information Report (FIR) released by the Election Flying Squad in regards to the confiscation of Rs. 4 crore said that it was Nainar Nagendran's money.

Meanwhile, Independent candidate Raghavan from Tirunelveli constituency filed a petition to Madras HC stating that "no action was taken on the last 9th petition given to the Election Commission and the Enforcement Department to file a case under the Anti-Illicit Money Transfer Act to remove BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran from the list of candidates for Nellai constituency. Therefore, an appropriate order should be issued in this regard," he said.

Advocate Emmanuel, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, appealed that this petition should be heard as an urgent case. The case came up for hearing yesterday before Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathyanarayana Prasad.

Later, the judges were ordered to hear the case today (Thursday).

In this case, the trial was held again today.

After listening to the arguments of both sides, the Madras High Court has ordered the Election Commission to take appropriate action against BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran, who was involved in the confiscation of Rs 4 crore.

