ECI website crashes after applications pile up for campaigning

CHENNAI: Election Commission of India has introduced an app named 'Suvita' for enrolling candidates for election campaigns in their states.

Tamil Nadu hits the highest application request from the nation, barring 23,239 applications, followed by West Bengal (11,976) and Madhya Pradesh (10,636). Chandigarh marks the lowest request (17) application among all the states.

Political parties have to apply on the website to get various permissions, including public meetings, temporary party offices, operating video campaign vans, vehicle permits, door-to-door campaigns, helicopter campaigns, and other campaigns.

The political parties need to register on this app for permission.

ECI on Sunday, reported that after the election date announcement, there were 73,000 applications from the political parties in TN.

Of those 73000 applications, 44000 were approved by the Election Commission.

11,200 applications had been rejected, and 10,819 applications had been rejected in regards to fake applications.