LS polls: Arappor Iyakkam launches smartphone App to access candidates' details

CHENNAI: Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) uploads affidavits filed by candidates during nomination process online, it is cumbersome for the voters to go through scores of pages to know about the candidates and make informed decisions.

To make the decision making process easy, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has launched a smartphone application, using which candidates' details can be accessed in a click. The application was launched in Chennai, on Saturday.

"The app contains details such as assets, criminal records, education, occupation and income of all candidates competing in the upcoming Parliamentary Election 2024 in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, " Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said.

The App named 'Arappor Iyakkam' can be downloaded from the google play store which will display the candidates detail in user friendly format under the title 'Know Your Candidate (2024)'.

The same details are also available in their website https://elections.arappor.org/

The organization said that the App is aimed at creating awareness amongst people of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry about each of the candidates standing in their constituency and help them make an informed decision of voting.

The App is an effort of more than 100 volunteers. Volunteers entered data from affidavits of candidates filed in the election commission and the data has been put together in an easy to view format in the App and website.

Saying that the organization has started rolling out videos about each constituency so that it could reach voters to help them in making an informed choice, Jayaram Venkatesan requested the public to do due diligence of all the candidates before going out to vote.

Arappor Iyakkam also listed the top five candidates with highest net asset value. Ashok Kumar (AIADMK) in Erode, T Dhevanathan Yadav (BJP) in Sivagangai, V Jayaprakash (AIADMK) in Krishnagiri, AC Shanmugam (BJP) of Vellore and KP Ramalingam (BJP) of Namakkal are richest candidates.