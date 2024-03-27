EC refuses 'Top' symbol for MDMK, pressure on Vaiko to field son Durai on DMK's Rising Sun

CHENNAI: The Election Commission's decision to not grant the Top to the MDMK, the poll symbol that was synonymous with the party for decades, has put the party and its founder-leader Vaiko under pressure to field his son and MDMK's only candidate Durai Vaiko on the alliance leader DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

Today is the last day for filing nominations, leaving very little time for the party to take a call in this regard.

The DMK, through its second and third rung leaders, has already been insisting the MDMK - which Vaiko launched in the 1990s after quitting the party - to contest on its symbol. Though this was conveyed as a request citing the roots of the party, the message was not lost on any. Also, the pressure is piled openly, at a meeting a few days ago, and not behind closed doors.

At the meeting of coalition leaders two days ago, DMK functionaries from Tiruchy asked Durai Vaiko to contest on the Rising Sun symbol. The on-stage urging came in the presence of senior leaders and ministers including KN Nehru, S Regupathy and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Responding emotionally, Durai said he would only contest on the party's own symbol. "Please don’t speak about the symbol. I will contest only by our symbol. Even if I die, I will never change my mind.

“Please don’t hurt us. We are a smaller party and we are not for any power. But we will work for the victory of the alliance, and we too are people of self-respect,” he had said.

But now there are only a few hours left for it to file the nomination and there is no identifiable symbol in sight. What would Vaiko do?