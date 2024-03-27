LS polls: ECI denies 'Top' symbol to MDMK, cites contesting from lone seat as reason

CHENNAI: In a setback MDMK that hoped to get the Top symbol for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent a communication to party advocates denying the symbol, on Wednesday.

A party spokesperson said that the ECI has reasoned its decision by saying that MDMK is contesting in one seat only. The party approached Madras High Court seeking the symbol. As the election is closing, the court directed the ECI to make a decision before 9 am on Wednesday.

"We highlighted that the ECI denied the symbol due to mistakes in calculation of vote percentage. The court will take its final decision at 2.15 pm today (Wednesday)," the added.

Durai Vaiko, MDMK principal secretary and son of party founder and general secretary Vaiko, is contesting in Trichy in alliance with DMK led INDIA bloc. Even though DMK requested its ally to contest in the Rising Sun symbol, like MDMK did in earlier elections, Durai Vaiko is keen on contesting using the Top symbol or any other symbol that would be allocated by ECI.

Terming the action of ECI as lopsided, Durai Vaiko pointed out that the Commission has allotted 'Cycle' and 'Cooker' symbols to BJP allies TMC and AMMK respectively.

"But, they are refusing to allot symbols to MDMK and VCK. By contesting using the Sugarcane Farmer symbol, NTK secured a good number of votes in earlier elections. But that allotted Microphone symbol to the party. Despite having all the details, ECI is seeking details only to delay," he alleged.