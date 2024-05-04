DMK to anoint Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy CM after Lok Sabha poll results?

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK will appoint state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A senior leader of the DMK told IANS that the party has already taken the decision to promote Udhayanidhi as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state after the Lok Sabha election results are out on June 4.

In the Lok Sabha elections, it was Udhayanidhi who travelled across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu, campaigning for the DMK and unleashing scathing attacks against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to DMK state headquarters, of all the DMK leaders, Udhayanidhi covered the maximum distance of 8,465 kms in the 24-day-long election campaign in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

Udhayanidhi was the only DMK leader to travel to all the 39 constituencies of the state to meet party leaders and cadres and speak on local issues in public meetings during the election campaign.

LK Shanmugham, Chennai Central leader of the DMK told IANS, “Udhayanidhi has been the mascot of this election for the DMK. He took the responsibility on his shoulders and crisscrossed Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the elections, thus lifting the morale of our leaders as well as party cadres.”

Sources said he had endeared himself to the party cadres through his short and crisp speeches while campaigning for the DMK and its allies.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, S Duraimurugan told IANS, “Udhayanidhi was our star campaigner and he made a connection with the people through his crisp speeches and one-liners. The party will be taking a call after the Lok Sabha elections regarding his promotion as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Udhayanidhi, who is the President of the DMK youth wing is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin.