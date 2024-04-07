DMK stands for ‘dynasty’, ‘money swindling’ and ‘Katta Panchayat’: JP Nadda

CHENNAI: BJP President Nadda on Sunday said that DMK stands for “dynasty”, “money swindling” and “Katta Panchayat” (Kangaroo courts).

He said that both Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son and Tamil Nadu minister, Udayanidhi Stalin are corrupt and have amassed wealth beyond their known sources of income.

Nadda was speaking during the election campaign at Ariyalur and Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

He said that the corrupt DMK regime should be thrown out of power and added that the development of Tamil Nadu is at stake under the corrupt DMK regime.

He said that both the Congress and DMK were destroying the Tamil culture and language while the BJP would revive the culture and language.

He added that the INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or out on bail and the style of working of the INDIA bloc was to ‘save corrupt persons’.

He said that the Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidambaram and his son and sitting MP Karthi Chidambaram were out on bail, while Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and some of his Cabinet colleagues were in jail.

Nadda said that Congress, National Conference (NC), RJD, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) were all family parties which were striving to save their dynasty and family members.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying his best to fight corruption, while the INDIA bloc’s style of working is to ‘save the corrupt persons’.

Nadda said that the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed a big leap in development and has become the fifth-largest economy in the world today.

The BJP leader also listed out various schemes implemented by the BJP government for the welfare of farmers, poorer sections of society and women.