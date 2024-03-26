BJP releases sixth list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its sixth list of three candidates from Rajasthan and Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Rajasthan, the party has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from the Dausa constituency while Indu Devi Jatav has been fielded from Karauli-Dholpur.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

The party has also fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in two phases, the first phase of polling will be held on April 19 and the second phase will be on April 26.

Earlier, Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on Monday.The Congress has announced names for 190 constituencies, while the BJP has announced names for 405 Lok Sabha seats so far.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.