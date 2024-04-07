BJP making one person superrich; DMK giving Rs 1000 each to one crore women

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Saturday said that the BJP government at the Centre has made one person rich. In contrast, the DMK government gives Rs 1000 each to one crore women.

“It is the Dravidian model. The DMK government gives Rs 1000 each to one crore women from 29 paise returned by the Centre from every rupee collected as tax from the state. This will help people fulfil their small dreams. If the scheme is implemented across the country, it will make the world take a look at us. Hence India should follow the Dravidian model hereafter. But they won’t do it. Instead, they are making fun of it,” he said while campaigning for the DMK’s Chennai South candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian in Mylapore.

He questioned the Union government for giving away Rs 7 and Rs 3 to North Indian states on every Rs 1 collected as tax from their state. “We are not jealous of this. But even after buying so much, they are not progressing? Hasn’t their standard of living increased? They come to Tamil Nadu from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in search of work. So where does all our tax money go?” he wondered.

He accused the ruling party at the centre of creating communal and caste conflicts for the electoral advantage. “Some experts are fearing whether the election would be held again in the state if BJP came to power,” he said.

While campaigning for the Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran, he said that the Modi government has helped Adani become the World’s richest man in 10 years of their power.

“Would they use the same magic wand to make everyone here rich? But it cannot be done. The government will only lend you a helping hand and you have to come up,” he said. He also hit out at the BJP government for using the ED to collect donations for its party.