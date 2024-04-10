Anbumani flays arrest of astrologer for predicting PMK candidate’s victory

DHARMAPURI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the arrest of a ‘Kili Josiyar’ (parrot astrologer) who predicted the victory of PMK candidate and film director Thankar Bachan in Cuddalore constituency. The PMK candidate has consulted the astrologer while campaigning in the district.

Raising the issue on social media platform X Anbumani said there are so many pressing issues, but the government chose to act against a poor astrologer.

“This is the height of fascism. If the govt can’t withstand a simple prediction of victory, how can it handle things? If the PMK candidate emerges victorious, will they arrest all the people who voted for Thankar Bachan,” he asked. This desperate act shows the fear of the ruling DMK, which is going to face a defeat at the hustings, he added.