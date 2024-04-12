Amit Shah to conduct a roadshow in Madurai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Amit Shah will hold a roadshow here on Friday ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Shah, making his first visit to the southern state after the poll schedule was announced last month, will hold the roadshow from Periyar Bus Stand to Vilakkuthoon junction in the city.

The saffron party has fielded Raama Srinivasan from here to take on CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan.