Begin typing your search...

Amit Shah to conduct a roadshow in Madurai

Shah, making his first visit to the southern state after the poll schedule was announced last month, will hold the roadshow from Periyar Bus Stand to Vilakkuthoon junction in the city.

ByPTIPTI|12 April 2024 3:38 AM GMT
Amit Shah to conduct a roadshow in Madurai
X

Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Mandla. (PTI)

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Amit Shah will hold a roadshow here on Friday ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Shah, making his first visit to the southern state after the poll schedule was announced last month, will hold the roadshow from Periyar Bus Stand to Vilakkuthoon junction in the city.

The saffron party has fielded Raama Srinivasan from here to take on CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan.

LS pollsLS polls 2024Amit ShahAmit Shah TN visitAmit Shah inMaduraiBJPBJP vs CongressBJP poll campaign
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X