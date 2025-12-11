When white leads the way: Designers decode Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year ‘Cloud Dancer’

CHENNAI: Every year, the Pantone Colour Institute selects a shade that sets the tone for what the world will buy, wear, and gravitate towards. Known globally for its influence on colour forecasting, the institute describes its 2026 choice, Cloud Dancer, as a billowy, balanced white imbued with a feeling of serenity. By choosing a soft white as the Colour of the Year, Pantone signals a shift toward calm, clarity, and subtle elegance.

Industrial designer and architect Kavitha Mohanraj tells DT Next that the announcement of Cloud Dancer as the Colour of the Year came as ‘a beautiful shock’. “It made all of us pause for a moment in pure awe. As a designer, I’ve always treated white as a kind of soul space: a place where ideas expand, where thoughts settle, and where form finds clarity. Cloud Dancer feels more atmospheric than a typical white; it has the softness of clouds just before sunlight breaks through,” she says.

Kavitha adds that white is so woven into our daily lives that we often forget to notice it, let alone appreciate it. “It creates breathing room. It sharpens and defines edges - like a green leaf against a white background - without ever feeling harsh. It has a reflective quality that feels grounding. What I love most is that this shade reminds me that white is never empty; it frames everything around it and subtly shapes how we experience space. As a Pantone Colour of the Year, it feels thoughtful, timely, deeply resonant and a recognition long overdue,” says Kavitha, who also heads Into Design.

Designer Nidhi Chordia describes Cloud Dancer as a shade that embodies clarity. “White is a wonderful choice for any garment: it’s versatile, timeless, and ideal for statement pieces. To build a colour story around Cloud Dancer, I’d use black and beige in the summer, and richer tones like red, bottle green, and orange,” she explains.

Nidhi feels that orange, yellow, and other warm tones pair beautifully with this year’s Pantone shade. She believes this colour would inevitably influence fashion trends. “It always does. You’ll see it not just in everyday wear but also dominating the runways. This shade brings a sense of strength and personal growth, which makes it even more desirable,” she says.

Textile designer Mruga Kirloskar, who works extensively with Paithani sarees, says soft, natural white is surprisingly easy to pair. “The most common mistake people make is using a very harsh contrast. Cloud Dancer sits beautifully within a neutral palette and alongside pastels. Of course, it depends on personal choice, but in a Paithani saree, it would look elegant with a classic red border,” she says.

Because it is such a versatile shade, Mruga believes this white works well across different fabrics. “Weaves, woollens, felt, linen…any textile with a distinct texture pairs well with it. And it’s not limited to clothing; it adapts beautifully to home furnishings, interiors, and accessories like bags, belts, and hats,” Mruga adds.