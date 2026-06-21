What's cooking on FIFA World Cup night

CHENNAI: Football and food have long gone hand in hand. With football tournaments in full swing and fans staying up late to catch matches, food deliveries, quick snacks and takeaway meals have become a part of the viewing experience. Whether it's a group screening with friends or a solo match night at home, Chennai's football fans seem to have their go-to match-day menu.
For hotelier Naveed G, an England supporter, the choice of food often depends on who he is watching the match with. "I usually watch a couple of matches depending on the teams playing. If I'm watching with friends, we order pizza, fried chicken or rolls. They're easy to share, there's no need for plates and there's very little cleaning up afterwards," he says.
The convenience factor is important during a football match. Nobody wants to spend time in the kitchen when the game is on. "If we have a group of friends coming over, pizza is the easiest option. Everyone likes it and it's completely hassle-free," says Naveed.
While football nights can often turn into a feast, Naveed tries to keep things healthy when watching alone. Currently on a diet, he finishes his dinner before 7 pm and prefers lighter snacks during the game. "I usually have makhana if I'm watching by myself. It keeps me occupied without feeling too heavy. But when friends come over, healthy eating takes a back seat and we end up ordering," he laughs.
Legal consultant Ganesh, who has supported England since 2002, says football has always been a social activity.
Weekend matches often become an excuse for friends to meet, catch up and spend a few hours together. "A bunch of us get together during weekends to watch matches. My go-to options are loaded fries, burgers and chicken wings. They're easy to eat while watching the game and everyone enjoys them,” shares Ganesh.
Pizza remains a crowd favourite, but the menu often changes depending on the mood of the group. "Sometimes we order Chinese food as well. If it's a late-night match, shawarmas and rolls are good options because they're available almost everywhere and can be delivered quickly. On weekends, we usually have a few drinks while watching the match," he adds.
Ganesh also believes food orders increase as tournaments progress. "As the competition reaches the knockout stages and the matches become more important, people are more likely to watch together. Naturally, there are more food orders as well."
For Dr Prem A, an aesthetician and England fan, football viewing comes with a sweet twist. Unlike many fans who reach for savoury snacks, he prefers desserts. "I usually stock up on ice creams and cakes. My son loves ice cream too, so we enjoy it together while watching matches," he says.
While the doctor doesn't stay up for every late-night fixture, hosting football nights with friends calls for something more substantial. "Whenever we watch important matches together, biryani is usually the first choice. During Arsenal games, ordering biryani has almost become a tradition. For me, biryani is the perfect match-day food."
As football tournaments continue to draw fans to screens across the city, match nights are becoming about more than just goals and results. They are also about gathering with friends, sharing food and creating memories around the game.