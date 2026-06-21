What's cooking on FIFA World Cup night

For hotelier Naveed G, an England supporter, the choice of food often depends on who he is watching the match with. "I usually watch a couple of matches depending on the teams playing. If I'm watching with friends, we order pizza, fried chicken or rolls. They're easy to share, there's no need for plates and there's very little cleaning up afterwards," he says.

The convenience factor is important during a football match. Nobody wants to spend time in the kitchen when the game is on. "If we have a group of friends coming over, pizza is the easiest option. Everyone likes it and it's completely hassle-free," says Naveed.

While football nights can often turn into a feast, Naveed tries to keep things healthy when watching alone. Currently on a diet, he finishes his dinner before 7 pm and prefers lighter snacks during the game. "I usually have makhana if I'm watching by myself. It keeps me occupied without feeling too heavy. But when friends come over, healthy eating takes a back seat and we end up ordering," he laughs.