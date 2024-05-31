World no tobacco day: Global youth calls for tobacco industry to stop targeting them with harmful products

NEW DELHI: On this World No Tobacco Day, the youth across the world called for the tobacco industry to stop targeting them with products that are harmful to their health.

The young people also called on governments to adopt policies to protect them from these manipulative practices, including relentless marketing of harmful products.

The Member States of the World Health Organization designated May 31 as World No Tobacco Day in 1987, to draw attention to the global tobacco epidemic, and the preventable death and disease it causes.

"This year, World No Tobacco Day calls on us all to protect children from the interference of the tobacco industry. Young people across the world are calling for the tobacco industry to stop targeting them with products that are harmful to their health," WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia, Saima Wazed said.

"They are calling on governments to adopt policies to protect them from the manipulative practices of tobacco and related industries. This includes the relentless marketing of their dangerous products through social media and streaming platforms," Wazed added.

She further emphasised that every year, this day reminds us of the dangers of tobacco and informs us about what the WHO Organization is doing to fight this epidemic.

"It informs people around the world about what they can do to claim their right to health, and how to protect future generations. It also shines a light on the business practices of tobacco companies," she said.

WHO regional director further highlighted that the tobacco industry's targeting of youth is rampant across the Member States.

As a result, 11 million adolescents are using various tobacco products, coupled with the approximate 411 million adult tobacco users, "Our region, unfortunately, has the highest number of adolescent and adult users globally," she added.

This industry lures youth by aggressively introducing new nicotine and tobacco products such as electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Moreover, these are becoming increasingly popular with the youth in this region.