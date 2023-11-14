World Diabetes Day: 45-minute formula to keep diabetes at bay

CHENNAI: An active life will keep early onset of diabetes at bay and will help in coping with the consequences of the disease in a better way, say doctors. Doctors, emphasizing on 45 minutes of exercise a day, suggest swimming, jogging and walking for effective management of diabetes.

Dr Chetana Chetan, a pain management specialist at Epione Centre for Pain Relief and Beyond, notes that diet, exercise and medications are the important factors that can keep Diabetes under control and an individual requires insulin only when the regulation of blood sugar is not achieved through these three factors.

“Diabetes is usually common in the age group of 50 and above and we have noted that aging combined with diabetes causes elderly people to develop knee pain which in turn restricts their physical activities. Plasma treatment is a novel method that has been introduced in order to encourage physical activity and curb the occurrence of knee pain,” she added.

Stress, which has emerged as a significant risk factor in relation to diabetes, can be tackled by practising yoga and meditation. Including food which is less in carbohydrates and fat will also help in controlling diabetes. “With a balanced diet, regular exercise, lab investigations once in three months, and consultations from a qualified doctor, diabetes can be managed at any stage,” says Dr P Krishnamoorthy, Senior Consultant and head of Department of General Medicine, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre.

A personalised diabetes management programme is significant in treating the disease. Medway hospital has one such programme that helps in catering to the requirements of the patients. “In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, Medway Hospital pioneers personalized diabetes management, integrating cutting-edge technology and compassionate care. Our commitment is not just to treat diabetes but to empower individuals to reverse their diabetes with knowledge & a holistic approach, thereby fostering a healthier and resilient community. At Medway, we redefine diabetes care for a vibrant and sustainable tomorrow,” said Dr T Palaniappan, Chairperson of the Medway group of Hospitals.

‘Diahome app’, launched by Dr A Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals marks an important milestone in transforming the landscape of diabetes care. “Highlighting the significance of proactive self-care, the Diahome app bridges the gap by offering a holistic hybrid care model that combines tele-consultation with in-person hospital visits. This innovative approach empowers patients to take charge of their health through regular monitoring, adherence to medication, and personalized guidance from a team of experienced diabetes experts, dieticians, and educators,” says Dr Arun Raghavan, consultant diabetologist at Dr A Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals.

Many individuals, newly diagnosed with diabetes, face numerous obstacles like financial constraints, lack of family support, and limited access to specialized healthcare. Moreover, the lack of awareness and education about diabetes prevention and early detection, contributes to the increasing prevalence of the disease, particularly among teenagers.

With the persistent rise in diabetes cases across the country, especially in rural areas, accessible and comprehensive diabetes management has become the need of the hour.