Why online gaming and binge streaming affect adolescents harder

The case jolted the country, not because teenagers follow global culture, but because it revealed how algorithm-driven ecosystems can overwhelm adolescent vulnerability.

India’s youth are spending unprecedented hours online. A 2025 LocalCircles survey found that 49% of urban parents reported children aged 9-17 spend more than three hours daily on social media, streaming platforms and online games, while 22% reported usage exceeding six hours a day.

Dr Vasanth, senior consultant psychiatrist in Chennai, sees the clinical consequences. “A teenage girl from a middle-class family insisted her parents take her abroad for a K-pop concert and said she would study only if they agreed. The financial burden was significant. When desire overrides reality testing despite consequences, we assess it as behavioural addiction,” he told this newspaper.