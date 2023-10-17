Why it is useful to include honey lemon water in your diet

NEW DELHI: Have you ever wondered why drinking tea or water with lemon and honey is so calming and reviving? A nutritional powerhouse, lemon and honey water is like a healthy elixir. According to numerous studies, this beverage aids in fat burning, clears acne and removes toxins from the body.Honey is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic compounds. Lemons are excellent in boosting immunity, detoxifying, delaying stomach emptying time, and improving digestive health since they are extremely rich in Vitamin C and other key minerals.

Detox drink

Lemon and honey water serves as a natural detox beverage that also gives you immediate energy while cleansing the body. Drink it on an empty stomach with lukewarm water. Make sure the honey is organic or pure.

Energy booster

This beverage is a natural energy booster that gives you a quick source of energy during your activity or training routine. It aids in balancing energy levels following demanding workouts.

Helps in digestion

Warm water with lemon and honey is the best beverage to ease constipation and aid in digestion. This beverage aids in colon cleaning and helps the body get rid of toxins and leftover food.

Increases immunity

This beverage is loaded with vital nutrients like vitamin C, B complex, phosphorus, calcium, and magnesium. In addition to protecting the body from infections, the nutrients aid in boosting the system, eliminating toxins, and avoiding urinary tract infections.

Weight loss

Water with lemon and honey is a great morning beverage. Warm water with a few drops of honey and one teaspoon of lemon juice added increases metabolic activity, which aids in fat burning.