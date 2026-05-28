Why do you wake up so tired after vivid dreams

We all dream, but not everyone remembers it

Most dreaming occurs during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which makes up 20–25 per cent of our total sleep time.

We have four to six rounds of REM throughout the night, with each round growing longer as morning approaches. We all dream, and most of us dream multiple times a night, whether we remember it or not.

If you wake up during or just after a REM period, you are more likely to remember what you were dreaming.

Whether you remember a dream can also depend on the emotional intensity of the dream and whether you briefly wake up in the night, as well as differences in how individual brains store memories overnight.

People who regularly remember vivid, emotionally intense dreams tend to have lighter, more broken sleep.