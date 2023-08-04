What does your abdominal pain indicate?

CHENNAI: Abdominal pain can be a symptom of a wide variety of medical conditions, both serious and minor. Acute abdominal pain is sudden and severe, while chronic abdominal pain is long-lasting and recurrent. Let’s look at some of the common causes of abdominal pain…

Appendicitis: This is an inflammation of the appendix, a small, finger-shaped organ that projects from the colon. Appendicitis usually causes pain in the lower right abdomen along with fever.

Gallstones: These are hard deposits that form in the gallbladder. Gallstones can cause pain in the upper right abdomen, which may radiate to the back.

Pancreatitis: This is an inflammation of the pancreas, an organ that produces digestive enzymes. Pancreatitis can cause severe pain in the upper abdomen, which may radiate to the back.

Twisted or blocked bowel: This can occur when a section of the bowel twists or becomes blocked. This can cause severe pain in the abdomen, which may be accompanied by vomiting, and constipation.

Chronic Abdominal Pain Gastritis: This is an inflammation of the lining of the stomach. Gastritis can cause pain in the upper abdomen, early feeling of fullness while eating, vomiting, and heartburn.

Indigestion: Indigestion is a common condition that occurs when food does not digest properly. It can cause bloating, burning sensation in the abdomen, as well as abdominal pain.

Endometriosis: This is a condition in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of the uterus. Endometriosis can cause chronic pelvic pain in females.

Kidney stones: These are hard deposits that form in the kidneys. Kidney stones can cause pain in the back or sides of abdomen. Other symptoms of kidney stones include inability to pass urine, vomiting, and blood in the urine.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD): This is a group of chronic inflammatory diseases that affect the digestive tract. IBD can cause abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue.

Cancer: Although rare, various cancers in abdominal organs can manifest with just chronic abdomen pain and weight loss.