What are the 8 factors causing you wrinkles?

NEW DELHI: We are aware that wrinkles are ridges, folds, or creases in the epidermis of the skin. As we become older, they naturally develop. It is however perfectly normal to have wrinkles on your skin. As we age, our skin normally becomes drier, thinner, and less elastic. However, it may be concerning if you start to wrinkle before your time.

First of all let's understand why we get wrinkles, its causes and their prevention from the experts:

Sunlight exposure

Wrinkles are primarily brought on by the sun. UV radiation from sunlight can penetrate the deepest layers of skin and break down collagen, which makes the skin less flexible. Wear sunscreen that is suited for your skin type whether you are inside or outside, whether you are driving or just relaxing by the window. Given the previous weather, SPF 30 or higher is recommended. The sun's indirect rays might also lead to wrinkles. People who work in the sun are more likely to get early wrinkles. Wrinkles may be avoided by donning clothes that covers the skin, such as long sleeves or a hat.

Smoking and alcohol consumption

Smoking often reduces the blood flow to the skin, accelerating skin ageing. Skin is dried out by alcohol. As a result, the skin loses strength and flexibility. Wrinkles start to develop as the skin begins to sag. So for the sake of your skin, give up drinking and smoking.

Squinting

Squinting and particularly active facial movements like furrowing your brows and frowning can also contribute to wrinkles. When you squint, your face muscles stiffen up. Dr Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist and Aesthetic Physician from Cosmetic Skin Clinic, New Delhi said "as a result, your skin cells become squeezed and lose their suppleness. Many individuals have a tendency to squint. But you may change this negative behaviour and stop wrinkles from forming by making conscious efforts."

Stress is a key culprit

Dr Sandeep Babbar, Medical Director and Dermatologist from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic, Faridabad explained "as we age, the body produces less collagen, and stress also decreases collagen production and can cause inflammation. Collagen loses flexibility and rigidity as it ages, making it less effective at promoting skin regeneration and wound healing. Both a loss of flexibility and persistent brow furrowing brought on by stress can cause wrinkles. Stress can also cause wrinkles to emerge because high amounts of the stress hormone cortisol can break down the collagen and elastin in the skin."

Dry skin

If you have dry skin, you are more likely to have wrinkles. People with dry skin produce less sebum, the skin's natural moisturiser, which acts as a barrier to shield your skin from the whims of the climate. Regularly moisturise at least twice a day to prevent wrinkles because doing so prevents dryness, which reduces the likelihood that wrinkles will appear.

Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep makes skin healing more difficult. The skin's ability to retain moisture is compromised, as well as the pH level. All of this causes insufficient collagen formation, which speeds up the development of wrinkles.

Excessive cosmetic use

Your skin can benefit from cosmetics, but overusing them could have the opposite effect said Dr Karuna Malhotra. They could cause rashes, edoema, clogged pores, and other unfavourable outcomes. All of them can delay the onset of wrinkles by reducing the production of collagen and sebum.

Food Deficiencies

On the other hand, dietary deficiencies wreak havoc on your skin, causing breakouts, rashes, dry skin, wrinkles before their time, etc. If you don't get enough vitamins, your skin may start to show it by becoming dry, pigmented, dull, or overly oily. Your face and body show the effects of the food you eat. Include vitamin C, D, B, E, and K in your diet; these nutrients are crucial for maintaining healthy skin.

"People may go for a variety of treatments to get rid of wrinkles. Making lifestyle adjustments like moisturising, using sunscreen, eating a good diet, being less stressed out, exercising regularly, giving up smoking, and drinking less alcohol can help you delay or prevent wrinkles. For deeper wrinkles, a person can also require procedures like microdermabrasion, botox, fillers, chemical peels, facelifts, etc" said Dr Sandeep Babbar.