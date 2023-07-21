Ways to keep kidneys healthy, disease at bay

CHENNAI: Kidney disease is a disorder in which the kidneys are damaged, and the blood cannot be filtered properly. This damage can lead to a buildup of wastes and fluid in the body, which can lead to several issues. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is the medical term for an abrupt decline in kidney function that typically lasts just a short while. Typically, chronic kidney disease (CKD) develops slowly over many months to years, and it may eventually cause kidney failure.

Kidney disease is uncommon in children. Yet, we cannot assert that kids are totally immune to kidney disease. Kidney illnesses can impact them, and many youngsters may exhibit few or no symptoms in the early stages of the illness. This makes early detection difficult. Electrolyte imbalances, BMI issues, growth retardation, bone abnormalities, urine incontinence, and many other conditions will result from this.

When kidney disease progresses, symptoms may include edema, or swelling of the hands, feet, legs, or face. A change in the amount of urine excretion can also be a sign. Proteinuria, which is characterised by excessive protein in the urine and foamy pee or Hematuria, or pink or coke-colored pee brought on by blood in the urine can also indicate kidney issues.

Kidney disease in children can have various causes including birth defects, hereditary factors, infections or Nephrotic syndrome and systemic diseases. Acute kidney injury or failure can result from trauma such as burns, dehydration, bleeding, accident, or surgery.

Kidney disease is diagnosed by medical professionals using a child’s medical history, family history, and physical examination. Kidney disease in children can be confirmed using one or more procedures, such as urine testing, blood tests, imaging tests, kidney biopsies, and genetic tests. Once kidney problems are identified, medical experts use surgery, dialysis, vaccines, and antibiotics to treat kidney disease.