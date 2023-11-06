Ways to curb the onset of pre-diabetes in India

CHENNAI: Diabetes has become a common disorder amongst Indians. This can be attributed to an unhealthy lifestyle that includes poor eating habits, physical inactivity, and other factors. Estimates put the number of people with diabetes in the country at 11%, with urban India accounting for 16.4% of cases and rural India for 8.9%. In India, 15.4% of people living in cities and 15.2% of people living in rural areas have pre-diabetes.

Include a handful of almonds: Recently conducted studies by Dr. Anoop Misra and Dr Seema Gulati indicate that almonds might help to regulate blood glucose levels as part of a dietary strategy. The results from the studies show that simple addition of a small portion of almonds before each meal can improve glycemic control in Asian Indians with prediabetes in just three days. Eating 20 g of almonds 30 minutes before an oral glucose load showed a significant decrease in blood sugar and insulin levels. Almonds’ nutritional makeup of fiber, monounsaturated fats, and protein may work together to help provide better glycemic control and reduce hunger.

Consult a qualified dietitian: In people with prediabetes, eating habits can be challenging. Speak with a qualified dietitian to improve your eating habits. They can provide you with other useful tips to keep up a healthy diet and assist you in creating a meal plan tailored to your condition. Stabilising your blood sugar is the aim.

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant