Wacoal India launches #WacoalKnowsBreast campaign in India

CHENNAI: Wacoal India, the renowned Japan-based lingerie brand, has been on a mission to make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer in India.

Breast cancer holds the grim distinction of being the primary cause of cancer-related fatalities among women in the country, with an estimated 1 in 22 women affected.

Shockingly, in recent years, nearly 4 out of 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer have lost their lives to this disease.

A study shows that while 69% of cities are aware of self-exams, only 34% have practiced it, highlighting the urgent need for more awareness and proactive measures in India. Breast cancer hotspots, such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, report the highest case prevalence, with over 50% diagnosed in advanced stages, reducing survival chances.

Addressing this critical issue head-on, Wacoal India has been at the forefront of breast cancer awareness in India, spearheading its annual Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, #WacoalKnowsBreast.

The brand has been emphasizing the importance of preventing breast cancer at earlier stages through regular tests and mammograms, and encouraging women to take action through breast self-exams.

Last year, in partnership with SoCheers, an independently-led creative digital advertising agency marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wacoal introduced the #WacoalKnowsBreast campaign along with a 3-finger pose, a symbol of how a self-test can be done in just 3 easy steps.

Ms. Pooja Merani, COO-Wacoal India stated, "Our breast cancer awareness initiative from the previous year successfully generated significant attention, reinforcing the message that breast self-care begins in the comfort of one's home and can be accomplished in three simple steps.

We also aim to remind our audience of the 3-finger pose and highlight its impact by showing a shorter version of our case study video, highlighting that we’re bringing it back and taking it a notch up this year."

Rajni Daswani, Director - Digital Marketing, SoCheers, said, “In India, breast cancer is unfortunately prevalent, but the good news is that it is treatable and often curable when detected early.

Our initiative is designed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer, because every click, every share, and every engagement can make a difference in someone's life.

With compelling content creation and impactful campaign strategies, we will amplify the reach of this campaign, making it a powerful force for change. Because we believe in painting a brighter future. With our expertise under our entity SoCheers Spark, we aim to reach as many people as possible in the time to come.”

Building on last year’s success, Wacoal India has taken its #WacoalKnowsBreast 3-finger pose initiative a step further this year. The brand aims to educate a broader audience on the importance of breast cancer awareness and the significance of Pink October. They have collaborated with creators from various geographies to spread the word. Notably, offline activations have also been executed to further amplify this crucial messaging.

Taking their commitment to the community a step further, the brand has extended these activities to their in-store audience.

Additionally, the brand has leveraged CGI on the Gateway of India to amplify the impact and reach of these initiatives across various social platforms. Wacoal's dedication to raising awareness about breast cancer, promoting self-examination, and supporting those affected by the disease is a testament to their commitment to the health and well-being of women in India.