Vitrectomy: The surgery to treat retinal damage due to diabetes or digital screens

NEW DELHI: Uncontrolled diabetes and increased use of digital screens may affect your retina, requiring vitrectomy -- a surgical procedure that Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha is reportedly set to undergo in the UK, doctors said on Sunday.

Media reports, citing party sources, stated that the AAP Rajya Sabha member will undergo vitrectomy surgery in the UK to prevent retinal detachment.

Vitrectomy is a surgical technique used to remove the gel-like fluid that fills the eye and is called the vitreous gel.

"Vitrectomy is a procedure to remove the gel behind the lens. It is a part of surgery for retina problems. It is performed in retinal disorders like diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and retinal detachment," Dr Rohit Saxena, Professor, Dr R.P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, Delhi, told IANS.

People experiencing a retinal detachment are likely to witness reduced vision and the sudden appearance of floaters with occasional flashes of light.

While there is no direct link between vitrectomy and increased use of smartphones and gadgets, Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and MD, Centre for Sight, New Delhi, told IANS that prolonged use of digital devices can contribute to eye strain and dry eyes that may necessitate vitrectomy in some cases.

"Eye strain from digital screens can exacerbate existing eye conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy or retinal detachment, which may eventually require vitrectomy if left untreated," he added.

The doctors called for maintaining general eye health and routine eye exams with an optometrist or ophthalmologist to discover any eye issues, which may cause complications necessitating surgery to prevent vitrectomy.

"Control of diabetes, early and regular examination of the retina in cases of myopia and any retinal disorders," said Dr Saxena.

"Controlling blood sugar levels is crucial to avoid diabetic retinopathy," added Dr Sachdev.

They also suggested people using smartphones and other gadgets frequently take regular breaks to reduce the risk of eye strain and dry eyes.

"Follow the 20-20-20 rule (looking away from the screen every 20 minutes at anything 20 feet away for 20 seconds), and practise proper eye hygiene," Dr Sachdev said.