Urban areas have higher burden of NCDs than rural, finds study

CHENNAI: India has a much higher burden of metabolic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), especially in the urban areas, a comprehensive epidemiological study paper - Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) recently revealed. The paper has been published in medical journal- The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology and was funded by ICMR and Union Health Ministry.

The study measured the prevalence of metabolic NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and dyslipidaemia. It also identified regional and state-level variations in the prevalence of these NCDs across the nation. The cross-sectional study was done by population-based survey of adults aged 20 years and above. A total of 1,13,043 individuals, including 33,537 from urban and 79,506 from rural areas, were assessed in the 31 States and Union Territories of the country.

The study estimates that in 2021, in India there are 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people with prediabetes, 315 million people had high blood pressure, 254 million had generalised obesity, and 351 million had abdominal obesity. Additionally, 213 million people had hypercholesterolaemia.

Dr R S Dhaliwal, Scientist ‘G’ & Head, Non-communicable Disease Division, Indian Council of Medical Research states “It is quite evident from the study results that India has a substantial population at risk of cardiovascular disease and other long-term organ complications due to metabolic NCDs.

Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) served as the national coordinating centre for the study. Tamil Nadu had a prevalence rate of 14.4 per cent which is the sixth highest in the country and 10.2 per cent of pre-diabetes. Hypertension sees a prevalence of 38.3 per cent, which stands eighth highest in the country. The prevalence of abdominal obesity is 32.8 per cent, which is higher than generalised obesity that is about 28.8 per cent prevalent in the State.

Dr R M Anjana, Managing Director of the Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and President of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation said that the in-depth report is likely to have a huge impact on the healthcare policies for the country specific to NCDs.

"Compared to earlier estimates, India currently has a substantially greater prevalence of metabolic NCDs. In India, the diabetes epidemic is in transition, with some states having already reached their peak rates while others are just getting started. The study also demonstrates that despite the fact that all metabolic NCDs are more common in urban regions, rural areas have significantly greater prevalence rates than that reported previously," said Dr Anjana.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) and senior author of the study added that State governments in India, who are primarily in charge of providing healthcare in their respective regions, will be especially interested in the detailed state-level data on these NCDs as it will allow them to develop evidence-based interventions to successfully halt the progression of NCDs and manage their complications.