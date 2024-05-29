Try these protein-rich summer drinks to stay healthy, hydrated

NEW DELHI: With the rising temperature and scorching heat, it feels difficult to step out of your houses. Moreover, we are always looking for something cold, be it a refreshing juice, ice creams or shakes. Immunity-boosting and healthy drinks can help you stay hydrated while providing essential vitamins and minerals that strengthen your immune system. Let us look at some of the protein-rich drinks that are healthy and perfect for this season.





Fig apricot milkshake

It contains fibre, calcium, vitamin A, natural sweetness, and protein. A garnish of almond enhances the tastes even further, making the drink a delectable treat. So, if you are willing to try something healthy and refreshing, this can be a good option.





High-Protein smoothies

A smoothie made with the correct ingredients is a perfect combination of health and taste. Instead of ice cream and other fat-laden components, go for a smoothie consisting of oats and curds flavoured with fruits. Curd is a probiotic meal that promotes digestion in addition to being high in protein.

Source: Pexels





Chaas

In this scorching weather, Chaas is a healthy and delightful way to relieve your thirst while also hydrating yourself. Apart from being tasty, it is also rich in protein. It is also known as buttermilk. You can make Chaas by mixing plain yoghurt, water, and salt until smooth. Spices like cumin, coriander, ginger, and mint can also be added.

Source: Pexels





Triple berry smoothie

Egg whites are a wonderful method to increase the protein content of smoothies while maintaining the flavour. This smoothie mixes antioxidant-rich berries, orange juice, and egg whites for a quick calorie boost. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on medium speed.

Source: Pexels





Fortified soy milk

Fortified soy milk provides the same amount of protein as an egg. It gives calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin A in comparable levels as cow's milk. Soy milk is also a plant-based option for vegetarians and vegans, as well as individuals who are lactose intolerant or allergic to milk, and who desire a drink high in protein and calcium.

Source: Pexels