Try these delicious watermelon desserts to keep you cool in summer

NEW DELHI: Watermelon is the ultimate summer fruit, since it is juicy, refreshing, and high in nutrients. While it is undeniably tasty, it is also low in calories and high in antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for anybody trying to remain hydrated throughout the hot summer months. This seasonal fruit may be incorporated to your diet in a variety of ways. Try out these five mouth-watering watermelon dessert recipes to relish.

Watermelon sorbet Watermelon sorbet is easy to make light and refreshing summertime dessert. Blend the watermelon pieces in a blender. In a saucepan, mix the sugar and lime juice and cook over medium heat. Continue swirling until the mixture has dissolved. Allow it to cool. Combine sugar-lime syrup and watermelon puree and mix until thoroughly integrated. Transfer watermelon mixture to an ice cream maker and freeze to desired consistency. Source: X

Watermelon popsicles Watermelon popsicles are refreshing summer treats prepared from watermelons and lemon juice. They are simple to make and taste great. In a blender, combine the watermelon chunks, lime juice, and sweetener. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds, leaving a small space at the top for expansion. Now, place popsicle sticks into each mould. Freeze the popsicles before removing them from the moulds. Source: Pexels

Watermelon granita Watermelon granita is a great summer treat that cools you from inside out. In a blender or food processor, blend the watermelon pieces. In a saucepan, mix sugar and lime juice over medium heat and whisk until the sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Mix the cooled sugar-lime syrup into the watermelon puree. Pour the mixture into a shallow baking dish and freeze. Enjoy the granita when it is completely frozen and fluffy. Source: X

Watermelon pizza Watermelon Pizza is the perfect treat for a hot summer day. Cut the watermelon slice into wedges These wedges are topped with a simple cream cheese glaze and a variety of fresh fruit. You need to spread Greek yoghurt on the watermelon slice, leaving a tiny border around the sides. Arrange the cut fruits on top of the yoghurt. You can drizzle honey or maple syrup over the strawberries for extra richness. Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Source: X